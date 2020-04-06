Brazil's energy minister to attend G20 oil meeting after Saudi invite

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque speaks during Brazil's government pre-salt offshore oil auction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Monday that he is ready to attend a meeting of G20 oil ministers planned by Saudi Arabia to look at ways to stabilize oil markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque said in a statement that Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, called him on Sunday to exchange views on the situation of oil markets and to invite Brazil to attend the meeting. He gave no date for the meeting.