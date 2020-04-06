Commodities
April 6, 2020 / 6:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's energy minister to attend G20 oil meeting after Saudi invite

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque speaks during Brazil's government pre-salt offshore oil auction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Monday that he is ready to attend a meeting of G20 oil ministers planned by Saudi Arabia to look at ways to stabilize oil markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque said in a statement that Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, called him on Sunday to exchange views on the situation of oil markets and to invite Brazil to attend the meeting. He gave no date for the meeting.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

