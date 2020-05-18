UK fuel demand up in past couple weeks: Petroleum Retailers Association

FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Co, in the Irkutsk region, Russia on March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s fuel demand was down 40-45% year-on-year in the past couple weeks, compared with a 65-70% decline earlier in the country’s lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, the chairman of the Petroleum Retailers Association told Reuters on Monday.

“The market has been recovering quickly over the last couple of weeks,” Brian Madderson said in an emailed statement, adding that in the early days of the lockdown some rural filling stations saw sales plummet up to 90% below normal levels for that time of year.

Urban filling stations witnessed reductions closer to 60-70% earlier in the lockdown, he added.

Britain’s lockdown was introduced on March 23, but the country eased some of the restrictions earlier this month.

The group represents independent fuel retailers who now account for 70% of all UK forecourts, according to its website.