Banks and insurers shun Canada's oil sands

(This October 14th story corrects attribution in 12th bullet to project spokeswoman)
(Reuters) - Canada is betting that efforts to incrementally reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its oil sands deposits will win back investors, banks and insurers who in recent years have shunned the carbon-heavy resource for environmental reasons.
Here is a look at some of the institutions with commitments and policies targeting oil sands.
Reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by David Gregorio
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.