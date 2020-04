FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan attends a news conference, after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge to the approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario Canada February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and the United States will work at the Group of 20 industrial powers to get the price of oil stabilized, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said on Thursday after a call with U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

“Oil price instability is hurting Canadian oil workers and their families,” O’Regan said in a statement.

A Canadian official said that Mexico did not participate in the call.