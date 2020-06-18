UK road fuel sales recovering, remain below pre-lockdown levels

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s road fuel sales rose 3% in the week to Sunday but remain at 66% of levels in a typical pre-lockdown week, government data showed on Thursday.

In the week to June 14, sales averaged 11,717 litres per filling station, up 3.2% from the previous week, the data showed.

(GRAPHIC - UK Road Fuel Sales: here)

The “experimental” data from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy samples sales of gasoline and diesel from about 4,500 filling stations across the country.

In the eight weeks March 23, when the lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus was introduced, average daily road fuel sales were at 17,690 litres per filling station.

In the 12 weeks from March 23, average sales stood at 8,510 litres, 48% of average levels of the eight previous weeks, according to the data.