U.S. biofuel group says ethanol industry sharply cutting production

(Reuters) - The head of the Renewable Fuels Association biofuel trade group said on Thursday that “many” U.S. ethanol plants have cut production over the past week, and some have idled completely as a result of slumping demand.

RFA president Geoff Cooper said in a conference call he expects production of the corn-based fuel to fall further, and called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ease strain on the industry by ceasing to grant small refineries waivers from the nation’s biofuels mandates.