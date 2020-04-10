Argentina calls on G20 to protect energy production capacity amid crisis

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s production minister has called on the Group of 20 countries to protect energy jobs and capacity amid an “unprecedented” crisis as the global coronavirus pandemic saps demand, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Matias Kulfas, who joined a G20 call to discuss the crisis, said that countries should respond to the crisis with “solidarity,” not only thinking about the “logic of the markets.”

“The energy sector faces the challenges of an unprecedented temporary reduction in world demand, which has triggered a downward price run that jeopardizes investments and jobs,” Kulfas said in the statement.

Argentina has 1,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 79 deaths associated with the pandemic so far, according to official data.