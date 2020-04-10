Russia calls on G20 to join efforts with OPEC+ on oil market

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak called on the G20 group of the world’s largest economies on Friday to join the efforts of the group of leading oil producers, known as the OPEC+, to stabilize energy markets.

He also proposed to set up a committee to coordinate actions aimed at energy market stabilization.

“A raft of measures on production cuts, aimed at market stabilisation, was agreed in the format of OPEC+... The G20 role is seen in comprehensive support of these efforts,” Novak said at the online conference of the G20 energy ministries.