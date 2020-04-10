Business News
April 10, 2020 / 3:04 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

G20 ministers to propose task force on next steps to help oil market: India

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - G20 energy ministers in their joint statement will propose setting up a task force to advise ministers on the steps needed to stabilise the oil markets amid the coronavirus pandemic, India’s oil ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Although India’s fuel demand has slumped drastically due to a nation-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, India will continue to be a global energy demand centre, Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the meeting.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, urged producers to aim for “affordable” prices for a consumption-led demand recovery.

The minister also expressed appreciation for the efforts of OPEC and OPEC+ oil-producing countries to balance the market which is imperative for long-term sustainability.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below