April 10, 2020

Saudi energy minister calls for affordable energy supply at G20 meeting

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi energy minister told a conference of the G20 group of the world’s largest economies on Friday that ensuring affordable energy supply is key to facilitating a global economic recovery.

“Having affordable, reliable, accessible energy supply is considered a necessity to enable basic services, including health care, and help our efforts in assisting economic recovery,” Prince Abdel Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an opening speech to a video-conference of the G20 energy ministers.

Saudi Arabia is currently the chair of the group.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Heinrich

