U.S. Energy Secretary tells G20 all nations should help reduce oil surplus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette speaks with journalists during a roundtable in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette on Friday described a dire situation in global energy markets, saying that the coronavirus pandemic and massive oil surplus have created a lethal combination.

“This is a time for all nations to seriously examine what each can do to correct the supply/demand imbalance,” Brouillette said in prepared remarks for Friday’s G20 meeting of energy ministers from the world’s top 20 economies. “We call on all nations to use every means at their disposal to help reduce the surplus.”