Business News
April 10, 2020 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

IEA chief hopes G20 meeting will restore stability to oil markets

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency poses for a portrait at its offices in Paris, France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said he hoped a G20 meeting on Friday would restore stability to oil markets, with oil prices having been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and spats among oil-producing states.

“Following the welcome step announced overnight by some producer countries, I am looking forward to today’s extraordinary meeting of G20 energy ministers. I hope that it will help restore some much-needed stability to oil markets,” Birol said in a statement on Friday.

Oil prices had tumbled on Thursday on doubts that a deal between OPEC and allies to make a record oil supply cut would be enough to offset the collapse in global fuel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. [O/R]

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below