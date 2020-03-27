Commodities
March 27, 2020 / 8:01 AM / in an hour

Iraq asks foreign oil firms to cut budgets by 30% after oil price crash

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks at West Qurna-1 oil field, which is operated by ExxonMobil, in Basra, Iraq, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

BASRA, Iraq/ DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq has asked all international oil companies to cut their budgets by 30% due to the steep slide in oil prices but said the cuts should not affect crude output, a senior Iraqi oil official told Reuters.

A source at one of the foreign oil companies said: “We have received the letter on 30% budget cuts, no decision yet.”

ExxonMobil in Iraq, which is the main developer of West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, has also asked all its suppliers to reduce costs, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below