Iraq asks foreign oil firms to cut budgets by 30% after oil price crash

FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks at West Qurna-1 oil field, which is operated by ExxonMobil, in Basra, Iraq, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

BASRA, Iraq/ DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq has asked all international oil companies to cut their budgets by 30% due to the steep slide in oil prices but said the cuts should not affect crude output, a senior Iraqi oil official told Reuters.

A source at one of the foreign oil companies said: “We have received the letter on 30% budget cuts, no decision yet.”

ExxonMobil in Iraq, which is the main developer of West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, has also asked all its suppliers to reduce costs, according to a letter seen by Reuters.