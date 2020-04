FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the global oil output deal clinched by OPEC and non-OPEC countries had helped stop oil markets sliding into chaos and would help support a more or less stable oil price dynamic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow considered the deal to be “important” and that it would help keep oil prices from collapsing.