Kuwait's KPC cuts crude supplies in line with OPEC+ deal

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is coordinating with clients around the world to cut its crude supplies in line with commitments under a deal by oil producers to reduce output, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

KPC stressed its keenness to support the country’s role in making the agreement to rebalance global oil markets a success. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, has agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June.