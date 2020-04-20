Commodities
April 20, 2020 / 9:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Lukoil says to cut oil output by 290,000 bpd/day: Ifx

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil will reduce its output by 40,000 tonnes per day (290,000 bpd) as part of a global agreement, Interfax news agency reported CEO Vagit Alekperov as saying.

The OPEC+ group of oil producing countries have agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May-June as the spread of the coronavirus slashes demand.

They plan lower cuts thereafter.

Lukoil expects a year-end oil price of $30 per barrel, Alekperov said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below