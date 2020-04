FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico did not agree to anything in exchange for U.S. help last week in a standoff with OPEC+ oil-producing nations over proposed cuts to crude output, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.