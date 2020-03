(Reuters) - Contract drilling company Nabors Industries on Tuesday said it would cut its 2020 capital spending by about 21%, the latest energy firm to slash spending as crude prices fall by more than half to around $23.6 a barrel.

The company will cut about $75 million from its 2020 budget and is evaluating shareholder dividend and salary reductions to save cash, Chief Financial Officer William Restrepo told investors on a webcast on Tuesday.