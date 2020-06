FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - Overall compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal stood at 87% in May, a source familiar with the data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported the same level of compliance, citing an OPEC source.