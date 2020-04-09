Business News
April 9, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPEC+ to debate oil cuts as big as 20 million bpd: sources

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil producers will debate on Thursday oil cuts as big as 20 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 20% of global supplies, one OPEC source and a Russian source told Reuters.

“That is a global deal,” the OPEC source said.

He did not specify if the United States would be involved - something Russia and OPEC producers have insisted on.

Another OPEC source and a separate Russian source told Reuters that Russia and Saudi Arabia had managed to remove their main obstacles to agreeing a new deal on oil cuts.

Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below