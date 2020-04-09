Saudi, Russia still at odds over plans for oil cuts hours before talks: sources

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

MOSCOW/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Russia still need to resolve differences over plans for deep global oil production cuts, a Russian source and an OPEC source said on Thursday, hours before the start of talks between OPEC, Russia and others over efforts to prop up prices.

“I’m not sure how Russia and Saudi Arabia would be able to iron out their differences today, it all could be stretched out,” the Russian source told Reuters.

Two Russian sources said the maximum Russian oil production cut under any global pact on supplies would be 2 million barrels per day (bpd).