OPEC+ won't meet until oil output numbers agreed: Iran oil minister

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - There needs to be an agreement on oil production numbers before any future meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh tweeted on Tuesday.

The United States and Canada should join in oil output cuts, Zanganeh tweeted, noting that he had spoken with oil ministers from Algeria, Russia, and Kuwait about stabilising the market.

“Before any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC there needs to be an agreement on production numbers for any country that will reduce production,” Zanganeh tweeted.