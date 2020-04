NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhastan’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday it confirmed reports that the OPEC+ group of countries had agreed to cut the global oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months starting on May 1.

Two OPEC+ sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday that the group, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June after a compromise with Mexico.