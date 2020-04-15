Russia says global oil output deal could be adjusted over the year

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The global deal to cut oil production should be constantly monitored and could be adjusted over the course of the year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an online government meeting.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers led by Russia agreed over the weekend to reduce their production by combined 9.7 million barrels per day in May-June to combat the fall in demand caused by measures to fight the coronavirus.

“Monitoring will be constantly carried out in order to evaluate the market situation with the possibility of adjusting the deal’s parameters,” Novak told the televised meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

Novak also said that global oil demand could fall by around 8 million barrels per day for 2020 as a whole and that the deal was in Russia’s interests.

Putin said it was important all participants of the output deal stuck to it.

As Moscow needs to deliver its biggest output cut yet, Russian oil companies are examining which wells they will close up and are looking mainly at mature fields, where production was already falling.