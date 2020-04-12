Business News
Kremlin says leaders of Russia, U.S., Saudi Arabia support OPEC+ oil deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman all supported the OPEC+ deal to cut global crude output, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Putin and Trump, in a separate phone call, have also discussed strategic security issues, the Kremlin said.

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount, representing around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

