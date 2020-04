FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud and Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak are seen at the beginning of an OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that all the leading global oil producers should join their efforts to tackle falling oil demand.

Speaking at the start of the online conference of the OPEC+ group, Novak also said global economic activity had declined, while oil demand fell by 10-15 million barrels per day.