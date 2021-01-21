OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts at 99% in December, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in December reached 99%, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Thursday.

The figure is slightly below November’s 101%.

Technical and ministerial committee meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia are scheduled to take place in early February.

The final compliance figure could change slightly before then, one of the sources said.