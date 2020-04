FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foege

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies will not hold their emergency virtual meeting on Monday and will likely postpone it until April 8 or 9 to allow more time for negotiations among oil producers on crude supply cuts, two OPEC sources said on Saturday.