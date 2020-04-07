Size of OPEC+ oil cuts will depend on how much others cut: source

DUBAI (Reuters) - Any final agreement for how much OPEC and its allies, a group know as OPEC+, will cut during their talks on Thursday would depend on the volumes that other producers such as the United States, Canada and Brazil are willing to reduce, an OPEC source said on Tuesday.

The source said that the baseline for the oil cuts has not yet been agreed on among the oil producers, after crude output of some members rose in April following the expiry of an OPEC+ pact on reducing output on March 31.