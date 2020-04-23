Kremlin: unaware if reports on insider oil trading on OPEC+ tips credible

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday he did not know if reports about a probe by U.S. authorities into whether traders benefited from tips on Russia’s plans at an OPEC+ oil meeting last month were credible.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the matter, that the United States was probing whether traders with inside information on Russia’s discussions with other oil producing countries profited from illegal wagers on crude price swings.

“We saw the reports and we don’t know how credible they are,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily conference call.