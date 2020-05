Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia’s cooperation with Iraq over an OPEC+ deal to reduce oil supply in a telephone conversation with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two men noted the importance of continuing their countries’ joint efforts in the oil markets, the Kremlin said.