Kremlin says OPEC+ to analyse market before deciding on further policy

FILE PHOTO: Workers look at a drilling rig of the Rosneft-owned Prirazlomnoye oil field outside Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The group of OPEC+ countries will look at how the situation on global oil markets develops before taking any policy decisions, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, when asked if additional efforts were needed to support the energy market.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said the deal on global oil production cuts agreed last month had definitely proved effective and helped ward off negative scenarios on oil markets.