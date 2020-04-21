Commodities
Russia: oil markets to remain under pressure until OPEC+ deal takes effect

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia January 21, 2020. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Global oil market will remain under pressure until the OPEC+ deal takes effect in May, oil producers outside the OPEC+ reduce their own output and coronavirus-caused quarantine measures are eased, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

OPEC+ is monitoring the situation closely and has all the ability to react if necessary, Novak said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that there was no need to dramatise the recent fall in the U.S. oil futures.

