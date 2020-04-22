Russian energy minister says global oil demand hits its low

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that global oil demand has declined by around a third and has hit the bottom, while the situation would improve in May when the global oil output cuts deal kicks in.
Novak, speaking at an online conference with the Russian lawmakers, also said the oil market would remain volatile until the global deal on oil output cuts is enforced from May 1.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens