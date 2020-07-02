Russian energy minister says oil market could face a deficit in July

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday the global oil market might have balanced out between supply and demand in July and it could even face a shortage of crude.

He also said investments in the global energy industry would fall by a third this year, adding that a recovery in consumption to pre-coronavirus crisis levels was not expected before the end of 2021 and a second wave of the virus could hurt demand.