FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts his protective face mask before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that he did not expect global oil prices to change after an easing of curbs on oil output by the OPEC+ group, Interfax news agency reported.

Oil prices in a range between $40 and $43 per barrel are more or less balanced, Interfax quoted Novak as saying.