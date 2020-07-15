Commodities
July 15, 2020 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Novak says oil market is balanced and stable

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the global oil market is now balanced and stable following a sudden decline in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after a meeting of the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which had recommended an easing of curbs on oil output from August, Novak also said a partial restoration of production would benefit the market.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below