Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Russian oil and gas condensate output down 0.2% so far in October: Ifx

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production in the first half of October declined 0.2% from September, Interfax news agency cited official data as showing on Friday.

It said crude oil production without condensate, which is excluded from the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, could have reached 9.23 million barrels per day. Moscow’s oil quota under the OPEC+ pact is 9 million bpd.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up