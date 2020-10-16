Russian oil and gas condensate output down 0.2% so far in October: Ifx

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production in the first half of October declined 0.2% from September, Interfax news agency cited official data as showing on Friday.

It said crude oil production without condensate, which is excluded from the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, could have reached 9.23 million barrels per day. Moscow’s oil quota under the OPEC+ pact is 9 million bpd.