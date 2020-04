FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia are not holding talks regarding the oil market at the moment and Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to have a phone call with Saudi leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Such talks could be set up quickly if necessary, Peskov added.