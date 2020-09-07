Russia's Putin, Saudi king discuss OPEC+ oil deal, COVID vaccine in call: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting with Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 4, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman spoke by telephone on Monday and said they were satisfied with how the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to limit oil output was being implemented, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders said the deal had generally stabilized global energy markets and they agreed to continue coordinating action, it said. They also discussed the joint production of Russia’s planned COVID vaccine, it added.