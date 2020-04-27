Russia's Tatneft cuts oil output amid lack of storage, poor demand: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil firm Tatneft has cut its oil output by around 17% so far in April compared with average volumes in the first three months, data seen by Reuters and sources said on Monday.

Tatneft, with key production facilities in Russia’s central Volga river region, was cutting oil production due to a lack of storage and poor demand in its main export market in Europe, sources said.

The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.