Russia sees tentative signs of fuel demand recovery in Europe: minister

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said the country is seeing tentative signs of recovery in fuel demand on the European market.

Speaking at an online meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Novak added that Russia’s oil output is expected to drop by 10% this year.

Putin said that Russia should continue cooperating with its partners to balance global oil markets.