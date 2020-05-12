Russia's oil output down to 9.45 million bpd on May 1-11: sources

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks are seen at the Ashalchinskoye oil field owned by Russia's oil producer Tatneft near Almetyevsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, July 27, 2017. Picture taken July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production declined to 9.45 million barrels per day (bpd), on May 1-11, sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Tuesday, following a global deal on output cuts.

The decline is from 11.35 million bpd Russia produced on average in April and from the 9.5 million bpd produced on May 1-5.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Russian oil output has decreased as part of the global agreement on production cuts in order to combat the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus, which has dampened economic activity across the globe and hit commodity demand.