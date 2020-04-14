Saudi Arabia affirms OPEC+ pact aims for market balance, stability

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet of ministers affirmed on Tuesday that a recent multilateral crude supply reduction pact is an extension of the kingdom’s previous efforts to achieve market balance and stability, state news agency SPA reported.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to cut oil output to prop up prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal that could curb global supply by up to 20%.