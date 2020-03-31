Commodities
March 31, 2020 / 3:07 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Schlumberger cuts executive salaries, reduces workforce amid oil price crash

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger on Tuesday said it will implement widespread salary and job cuts as it grapples with a sharp decline in revenue from the oil price collapse.

Executives will take a voluntary 20% salary reduction, beginning April 1, and worldwide support personnel will adopt unspecified modified schedules that reduce salaries. In North America, it will accelerate a restructuring that includes job cuts and furloughs over the next couple of months, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below