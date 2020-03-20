Texas regulator speaks with OPEC's Barkindo about deal for 'economic stability': tweet

(Reuters) - Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton said in a tweet on Friday that he spoke with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo about an international deal “to ensure economic stability as we recover from COVID-19.”

Sitton is a commissioner at the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates that state’s oil and gas industry. Oil companies in Texas have recently been asking the commission about regulating production to respond to the recent crash in oil prices.

Sitton, in his tweet, said Barkindo was “kind enough to invite me to the next OPEC meeting in June.”