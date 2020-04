FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas would agree to oil production curbs if President Donald Trump reached an agreement with international producers on cutbacks, a state energy regulator said on Friday.

Ryan Sitton, one of three members of the Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas production in the state, said any production cuts would be temporary. There is no need for a long-term deal, he said in a broadcast interview.