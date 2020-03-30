Two Texas shale producers ask state to curtail oil output

(Reuters) - Texas shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy on Monday formally asked Texas regulators to curtail oil production for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Oil prices have fallen more than 60% this year as the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed demand for fuel and Saudi Arabia and Russia have kicked off a price war in a battle for market share. Oil in Midland, Texas, home of the top shale field, traded on Monday for under $10 a barrel.

“Large-scale production interruptions appear inevitable and imminent,” executives from Pioneer and Parsley wrote in a joint letter to the state’s energy regulatory commission. Crude oil purchasers across Texas have warned producers that oil storage will be limited in May and output must be cut, they said.

The companies are asking regulators to consider moving up a planned monthly meeting to no later than April 13 to consider curtailing production starting in May.

Pioneer Natural Resources also has asked the state’s governor to work with the federal government to help limit foreign oil imports from the Middle East, but still allow imports from Mexico and Canada, Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said.

“We think it’s important to save this industry,” Sheffield said. “We do not want to be importing 60% of our crude from the Middle East again.”

Coordinated output cuts in Texas would fall on all but the smallest oil and gas companies, under an idea first floated by Parsley, Pioneer and Ryan Sitton, one of three elected commissioners on the Texas Railroad Commission which regulates oil and gas.

The cuts would help the Trump administration reach a deal with Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war and stop sending additional barrels to the United States.

“We can’t fill up U.S. storage with foreign barrels,” said Sitton, who has been invited to the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and plans to attend.

A diplomatic solution and planned production cuts would be better for everyone, he said.

“The president could embargo Russian and Saudi barrels,” Sitton said. “My hope is that we don’t land there.”