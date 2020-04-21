Commodities
April 21, 2020 / 1:52 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump calls for plan to give money to U.S. oil and gas industry

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on the federal government to come up with a way to pay out the U.S. oil and gas industry on Tuesday, the day after crude oil prices hit a historic low, dipping into negative territory for the first time ever.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

