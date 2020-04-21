Trump calls for plan to give money to U.S. oil and gas industry

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on the federal government to come up with a way to pay out the U.S. oil and gas industry on Tuesday, the day after crude oil prices hit a historic low, dipping into negative territory for the first time ever.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” Trump tweeted.