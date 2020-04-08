U.S. Interior's Bernhardt promised royalty cuts for offshore drillers: lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt testifies before a House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the Interior Department's FY2020 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt promised to process royalty rate cuts for offshore oil and gas drillers quickly to help the industry weather a market crash, a key Gulf Coast lawmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he spoke with Bernhardt on Tuesday.

“He promised to quickly process targeted royalty relief on the outer continental shelf using existing law,” Cassidy said in a statement.

In response to Cassidy’s statement, Department of Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said companies may apply for royalty relief through the department’s established procedures.

“Entities that believe such relief may be appropriate to promote continued energy production and development can submit an application for relief to the appropriate bureau program,” Goodwin said in a statement.

Last month, lawmakers representing U.S. Gulf Coast states asked Bernhardt to cut the royalty rate oil and gas companies must pay on their offshore drilling operations temporarily to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic fallout of the outbreak combined with a price war between major oil producer nations Saudi Arabia and Russia has triggered a slump in crude oil prices that threatens the U.S. drilling industry.